LOS ANGELES, USA – The NBA has canceled the remainder of its developmental G League season after 3 months of being shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"While cancelling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league," said league president Shareef Abdur-Rahim in a statement on Thursday, June 4.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

The decision comes on the same day that the NBA board of governors officially announced a plan that would see the league resume play on July 31 with 22 teams taking part. (READ: NBA back soon as board approves return-to-play plan)

Abdur-Rahim said the end-of-season awards – Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year – would be handed out at a later date.

G League play was suspended March 12. The 2019-2020 regular season was originally scheduled to finish on March 28. – Rappler.com