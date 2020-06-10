MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will begin his professional career under the tutelage of five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw, who will coach the newly formed select team of the G League pathway program.

Shaw was handpicked to guide the team that includes top prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, and Sotto as they gear up for the NBA.

"This is a new and different challenge in my career and I'm ready to get to work mentoring, coaching, and developing the next generation of NBA stars," Shaw said in a statement released by the G League.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto said he's "excited" to be mentored by Shaw.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto said he's "excited" to be mentored by Shaw.

Shaw, a 6-foot-6 guard, was picked 24th overall in 1988 and played in the NBA until 2003, suiting up for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers, among others.

The 54-year-old captured 3 consecutive NBA championships from 2000 to 2002 with the Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

He bagged two more titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 as an assistant coach to Phil Jackson before he served as head coach for the Denver Nuggets from 2014 to 2015, amassing a 56-85 record within two seasons.

"Brian's extensive experience and success as an NBA player and coach make him a natural choice to lead the new NBA G League team," said G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

"We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian's leadership." – Rappler.com