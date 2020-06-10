MANILA, Philippines – Before the NBA was forced to shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had been on a tear.

In just his second year in the league, Doncic averaged 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 54 games to lead the Mavericks to a 40-27 record for 7th place in the stacked Western Conference.

What is more impressive is that Doncic is only 21 years old.

Here are numbers that prove how the Slovenian wonder put the NBA on notice at such a young age:

Triple-double machine

Doncic holds the record of most triple-double games in NBA history before turning 21.

Two days before his 21st birthday on February 28, Doncic recorded his 21st career triple-double after torching the San Antonio Spurs with 26 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 109-103 victory.

He has as many triple-double games as the next 6 players combined before they reached 21 – Magic Johnson (7), LeBron James (5), Lamar Odom (3), Antoine Walker (2), Chris Paul (2), and Lonzo Ball (2).

Also, his 21st triple-double tied Jason Kidd for most triple-doubles in Mavericks history, with Doncic doing so in 381 less games.

Doncic had already eclipsed Kidd for the most triple-doubles in Mavericks history following his 30-point, 17-rebound, 10 assist output in a 127-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in March.

MVP caliber

Following his Rookie of the Year triumph, Doncic has emerged as a contender for the Most Valuable Player plum alongside superstars James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden.

As proof of his dramatic rise, Doncic ranks within the top 20 in points, rebounds, and assists in the entire league.

His 28.7 points is 6th in the NBA, his 9.3 rebounds is 19th and the highest among guards, and his 8.7 assists is 4th, just behind James (10.6), Trae Young (9.3), and Ricky Rubio (8.9).

Doncic is also one of the most efficient players in the league with a player efficiency rating (PER) of 27.75, only behind Antetokounmpo (31.71), Harden (28.39), and Anthony Davis (28.25).

His individual success has translated to team success as the Mavericks are on track of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

The Mavericks are among the 22 teams that will be invited by the NBA when the season resumes in July and they will try to solidify their place in the postseason picture with Doncic leading the way. – Rappler.com