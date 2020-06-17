LOS ANGELES, USA – Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says that he likely had the coronavirus, but that he "kicked its butt.”

Malone told a Denver TV station on Tuesday, June 16, that results from an antibody test revealed that he had COVID-19 back in March.

"I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt," the 48-year-old Malone said.

The NBA suspended the season on March 10 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Malone said his symptoms started around that time but the team doctors didn't have any tests. In late May, he was finally able to secure an antibody test and the results came back positive.

"I'd say around March 20, I started not feeling well, and we began reaching out to team doctors to see if I could get a test," Malone said. "Unfortunately, at that time, there was no testing available."

The Nuggets have not commented on Malone's illness. In late March they announced a member of their organization had tested positive but declined to name the person.

When play was suspended, the Nuggets were 43-22 and in 3rd place in the Western Conference.

They are one of the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season at The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. – Rappler.com