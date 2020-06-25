MANILE, Philippines – It’s over, ladies and gentlemen. It’s over.

Basketball living legend Vince Carter has officially retired on Thursday, June 25, Manila time after a record-setting 22 seasons played in the NBA.

After weeks of speculation following the elimination of his Atlanta Hawks team from the 22-team season restart, the 43-year-old veteran confirmed fans’ long-held fears on the Winging It podcast.

"I'm officially finished playing basketball,” he said. "I'm officially done playing basketball professionally."

Carter said that he had been contemplating a proper retirement announcement as early as March 11, when he ultimately played his last game for the Hawks and gave an emotional post-game press conference.

With the NBA season suspended until further notice, Vince Carter checks in and drills a three in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/XLW1t7uIjW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

However, the Hawks’ elimination from the season restart at Disney World Orlando put the final nail in the coffin of his decision.

"I felt that it was pretty much over. Retired Vince can go play golf now.”

Carter, the only player left in the league who has played in the 1990s, amassed a total of 25,728 points, 6,606 rebounds and 4,714 assists with career averages of 16.7 markers, 4.3 boards and 3.1 dimes.

The man known as "Half Man, Half Amazing" and "Vinsanity" peaked in the 2000-2001 season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest dunkers of all time, Carter played his best seasons with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets before making short stops in Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and Atlanta.

Carter finishes his surefire Hall of Fame career as an eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team member, 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Champion and 2000 Olympic gold medalist.

– Rappler.com