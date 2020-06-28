MANILA, Philippines – A total of 22 invited teams battle for playoff spots in the NBA season restart in July at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

After a near four-month shutdown due to the pandemic, the league returns with a "bubble" quarantine environment at Disney's sports complex starting July 30 (July 31, Philippine time).

The 88 seeding games, which were selected from the remaining 259 regular-season matchups, will count toward the final 2019-2020 regular-season standings and statistics. (READ: Lakers-Clippers highlights NBA return from hiatus)

If a play-in is required to determine the 8th playoff seed in either conference, it will be set on August 15-16.

The first round of the playoffs will begin on August 17.

Here’s the schedule of games:

– Rappler.com