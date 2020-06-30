MANILA, Philippines – Add DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie to the growing list of Brooklyn Nets players set to skip the NBA season restart in Disney World Orlando.

As NBA players continue to get tested before the scheduled tip-off on July 31, the two Nets starters revealed they are COVID-positive on Tuesday, June 30, Manila time, with Jordan already set to sit out.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie, who is revealed to be symptomatic, is still on the fence about skipping the restart.

"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive," he told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate."

Dinwiddie has been the team’s second-leading scorer with averages of 20.6 points and 6.8 assists. Jordan, meanwhile, has kept serviceable norms of 8.3 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 67% clip.

If Jordan and Dinwiddie both sit out, that brings the total to 6 Nets players opting out of Orlando due to a variety of reasons.

Veteran forward Wilson Chandler has since opted out to be with his family while rookie Nic Claxton, former MVP Kevin Durant and former champion Kyrie Irving have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Despite the high number of sit-outs, these likely do not matter much in Brooklyn’s short-term plans as they have been focusing more on a championship run next season with their superstar duo of Durant and Irving likely fully healthy.

The Nets are currently in 7th place with a 30-34 record in the weakened Eastern Conference, just one game above the season restart host team Orlando Magic. – Rappler.com