NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said Tuesday, July 7, he has again tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the NBA season restart at Orlando, Florida.

Dinwiddie announced last week he had tested positive for the deadly virus, then confirmed in a Twitter posting Tuesday he had again tested positive.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," Dinwiddie tweeted. "I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"

At 30-34, the Nets are trying to secure one of the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. They are just ahead of Orlando (30-35) with Washington (24-40) a longshot to knock either out of a playoff spot. (READ: Nets 2020 playoff preview: Thank you, next)

The NBA season was shut down on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday is the deadline to finalize lineups to begin training camps ahead of a July 30 resumption of play, each club playing 8 games to complete the season.

