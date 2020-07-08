MANILA, Philippines – Filipino visual artists are featured in NBA Canada’s tribute website to Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter.

The tribute consists of highlights from Carter’s 22-year NBA journey, a soon-to-be released tribute video, and digital designs which include the art of Filipinos Jayson Atienza and AJ Dimarucot.

Only 15 designs from around the world were selected, including Atienza and Dimarucot's work among the 5 from Asia-Pacific.

Atienza was born in Batangas and raised in New Jersey. He worked in China as a creative director for Nike at Weiden & Kennedy’s Shanghai office.

Before his Carter art – which features the eight-time All-Stars’ profile in Raptors’ bold team colors – Atienza also made the artwork for Jordan 9 Guanghua flagship store in Beijing and the façade of Nike’s Kick Lounge in Shanghai.

Outside sports, Atienza created customized designs for big companies such as GAP, Ray-Ban and Havaianas.

Dimarucot – whose digital artwork shows Carter soaring for a slam – is known for helping Filipino artists online through his Facebook community Filipinomads Creative Network.

He also started the Communication Design Association of the Philippines that aims to bring the Filipino designers to the global stage.

Dimarucot had showcased his talent by collaborating and designing for brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas and making licensed works for athletes in different international leagues.

Carter, also known for his nicknames ‘Vinsanity’ and ‘Half Man, Half Amazing,’ officially announced his retirement on June 25, capping off his career holding the NBA record of most seasons played. (READ: Vince Carter officially retires after record 22 NBA seasons)

The 43-year-old veteran was originally drafted by the Raptors in 1999. He averaged 18.3 points per game and edged out Paul Pierce and Jason Williams for the Rookie of the Year award.

In 2000, Carter cemented his legacy as one of the greatest dunkers of all time after winning the All-Star Slam Dunk contest, where he got a perfect 50 in four of his five dunk attempts.

He played for various teams such as New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks before wrapping up his career with the Atlanta Hawks. (READ: Vince Carter shares secret behind 22-year NBA journey)

Carter ended his NBA stint with a three-point shot against the New York Knicks on March 11, right before NBA announced the season’s suspension due to coronavirus. – Rappler.com