Kiefer Ravena, Jason Perkins, Robbie Herndon, Jeron Teng, and Raymar Jose are the PBA Draft Combine Mythical 5

Published 6:31 PM, October 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena made a statement in the 2017 PBA Draft Combine after winning MVP and at the same time anchoring his A2 team to reign as champions in the mini basketball tournament on Tuesday, October 24 at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

Ravena, together with Jason Perkins, Robbie Herndon, Chris de Chavez, Mykiel Cabahug, Lervin Flores, and Christian Geronimo toppled the B3 squad of Jeron Teng, Dan Sara, Ervin Grospe, Gian Abrigo, Kyle Neypes, Andreas Cahilig and Zach Nicholls, 83-72, in the finals.

Team A2 took home P75,000 in cash.

The former two-time UAAP MVP, who topped 3 of the 5 performance tests in the Combine’s first day, was also named to the tournament’s Mythical Five with Perkins, Herndon, Teng, and Raymar Jose.

Jose’s A1 team, featuring Felix Apreku, JK Casiño, Gab Dagangon, Dave Moralde, and Jett Manuel bested the B2 squad of Thomas Torres, Louie Vigil, Jhon Rey Sumido, Julian Sargent, Renz Palma, John Gabriel, and Wilson Baltazar for 3rd place.

Torres, for his part, triumphed in the Three-Point Contest earlier in the day and registered 12 points in the final round, edging Casiño who had 10.

The PBA Draft will be held on Sunday, October 29, at Robinsons Place Manila.

The Scores

Finals

A2 (83): Perkins 20, Herndon 18, De Chavez 17, Flores 13, Ravena 12, Geronimo 0, Cabahug 0.

B3 (72): Teng 23, Grospe 18, Sara 10, Neypes 8, Abrigo 7, Nicholls 0.

Battle for third

A1 (59): Dagangon 20, Manuel 13, Jose 12, Casiño 7, Moralde 5, Apreku 2.

B2 (55): Palma 14, Torres 14, Vigil 12, Gabriel 7, Baltazar 5, Sumido 3, Sargent 0.

– Rappler.com