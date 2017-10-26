Get updates here for Game 7 of the PBA Finals on Friday, October 27, 7 pm at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan

Published 10:16 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philiipines – One final game to determine the champion.

The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco Bolts will go at it in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Friday, October 27, at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Game starts at 7 pm.

The Bolts are fighting for the franchise's first PBA championship. Barangay Ginebra, meanwhile, are hoping for a back-to-back Governors' Cup title. In Game 6, Meralco clicked on all cylinders to churn out a win over Ginebra and force a decider. (READ: Meralco trips Ginebra to force do-or-die Game 7 in Govs' Cup finals)

See the schedule of the PBA Finals below:

Follow all the action via Rappler's live blog here:

– Rappler.com