LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Meralco - 2017 PBA Governors' Cup Finals Game 7
MANILA, Philiipines – One final game to determine the champion.
The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco Bolts will go at it in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Friday, October 27, at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.
Game starts at 7 pm.
The Bolts are fighting for the franchise's first PBA championship. Barangay Ginebra, meanwhile, are hoping for a back-to-back Governors' Cup title. In Game 6, Meralco clicked on all cylinders to churn out a win over Ginebra and force a decider. (READ: Meralco trips Ginebra to force do-or-die Game 7 in Govs' Cup finals)
See the schedule of the PBA Finals below:
