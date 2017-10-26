Coaches Ariel Vanguardia and assistant coach Justino Pinat step down after recording a 17-27 record

Published 9:14 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After recording a lackluster 17-27 record for the Phoenix Fuel Masters, head coach Ariel Vanguardia and assistant coach Justino Pinat have resigned from their respective posts, according to a team statement made Thursday, October 26.



“After evaluating the performance of the team this past season, Ariel Vanguardia and Justino Pinat have earlier stepped down from their coaching positions with the best interest of the team in mind.”



According to the statement, they are replaced by Louie Alas as head coach, and Topex Robinson, as assistant head coach.

Phoenix spoke highly of the two, saying, “The two coaches represent two of the brightest coaching minds in the game today and we feel fortunate that they will be leading the future of our team as well as other basketball related activities.”

Alas last coached in 2012 as the head honcho of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) Knights while Robinson is currently making headlines as the upbeat leader of the 18-0 NCAA Season 93 finalist Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates.



Aside from the coaching changes, the Fuel Masters are slated to pick 4th in the highly-controversial 2017 PBA Rookie Draft as part of their ongoing rebuilding efforts. – Rappler.com