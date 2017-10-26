Allen Durham has unfinished business, and he hopes to finish that business on Friday in Game 7

Published 8:57 PM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - More than anything, Allen Durham just wants to be a part of the team that will give the Meralco Bolts their first PBA championship.



After failing to complete his mission on his first try when the Bolts fell in 6 games to Barangay Ginebra in the Governors’ Cup finals last year, Durham knows this is the best time to win it all: in a Game 7.



Durham prevented history from repeating itself on Wednesday as he anchored Meralco to a 98-91 Game 6 win with 28 points and 19 rebounds in 48 minutes of play.

This will be the first time the two-time Best Import will see action in a Game 7 and he said he is excited for it.

“I told the guys, it was last week or something like that, ‘We have a real, real good opportunity to make history, to have that first championship for Meralco. They can go on and win 15, 10 championships after us but it’s going to be us who will be the first team that won the first one,’” said Durham.

But Durham’s journey back to the finals has not been easy, especially since it was him who defended Justin Brownlee’s title-clinching, game-winning shot at the buzzer in Game 6 last year that ended Ginebra’s 8-year title drought.

Hungry to turn things around this time, Durham returned as the Bolts import this year.

“This is why I came back, I came back to have another opportunity and we were so close last year. We are in the same situation now, we just got to all step up and finish it. That’s what I’m looking forward to do on Friday.”

The winner-take-all Game 7 will be on Friday, October 27, at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. – Rappler.com