Commissioner Narvasa says he previously rejected two versions of the deal

Published 8:14 PM, October 27, 2017

BOCAUE, Philippines - The San Miguel Beermen are set to get even richer in talent.

PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa said in a press conference an hour before Game 7 of the Governors’ Cup finals that he approved of the trade that would send the Picanto’s No. 1 overall pick to the Beermen.

Kia would get JR Reyes, Rashawn McCarthy, Ronald Tubid and San Miguel’s 2019 first round pick in exchange for the top pick this year which is expected to be either Christian Standhardinger or Kiefer Ravena.

According to the commissioner, San Miguel first offered to give up just Reyes and McCarthy but Narvasa thumbed down the proposal. The Beermen added Keith Agovida and a 2019 first round pick to sweeten the deal but Narvasa rejected it again, saying a veteran should be included in the trade.

Narvasa said he talked to Kia governor Bobby Rosales and San Miguel governor Robert Non to discuss the trade and the Picanto expressed interest in veteran marksman Tubid.

“Robert, si Tubid? Sabi niya medyo hindi yata kasi he is the veteran replacement for (Marcio) Lassiter. Sabi ko, ‘Boss, ito na lang, mukhang okay na si Tubid, kapag hindi niyo binigay si Tubid within one hour, the deal is off. Forget already the deal,’” said Narvasa.

(Robert, is Tubid available? Robert told me it is unlikely since he is the veteran replacement for Marcio Lassiter. I told him, ‘Boss, I think Tubid is okay already, if you do not give Tubid within one hour, the deal is off. Forget the deal already.)

“If you cannot decide within one hour, you can consider the deal rejected. They called me up ng mga 3 o’clock, the deal has been done. They accepted the deal and I have given them the approval already for the deal.”

Narvasa added Kia did not ask for any of the Beermen's starters.

"Based on their philosophy nga diba, mas gusto nila, they wanted to start with people na gutom. Gusto nila 'yung palaban, ayaw na nila 'yung superstars kasi iba na 'yung attitude. They want to mold these people into their culture."

(Based on their philosophy, they wanted to start with players who are hungry to win. They want someone who goes hard. They do not want superstars since they their attitude might not be what the franchise wants. They want to mold these people into their culture.)

The PBA Draft is on Sunday, October 29, at the Robinsons Place Manila. – Rappler.com