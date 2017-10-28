Ginebra finishes off the resilient Meralco Bolts in 7 games to win the season-ending conference championship

MANILA, Philippines - For the second straight season the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings raised the Governors' Cup championship after toppling the resilient Meralco Bolts - in 7 games this time instead of 6 - in front of a record crowd of 54,086 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Ginebra relied on the veteran leadership of LA Tenorio, named Finals MVP, to survive a late fightback from Meralco to win its tenth title in franchise history. The victory also gave Ginebra coach Tim Cone his 20th title, extending his margin as the league's winningest coach.

