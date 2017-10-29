Kiefer Ravena is selected second by NLEX while Raymar Jose goes third to Blackwater

Published 4:48 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - There was no surprise in who the San Miguel Beermen picked with their first overall selection in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft, nabbing Filipino-German player Christian Standhardinger on Sunday, October 29 at Robinsons Place Manila.

Standhardinger, 28, made an impression on Filipino fans over the past year, representing the Philippines in the 2017 William Jones Cup and FIBA Asia Cup, plus the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Standhardinger played his college ball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and went unpicked in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Munich-born Standhardinger is the fourth straight Fil-foreigner to be picked first overall in the PBA, dating back to 2013, and not including 2016 which saw Gilas pool players distributed in a special draft with terms not publicly disclosed.

The Beermen obtained the top pick in a much-criticized deal that sent JR Reyes, Rashawn McCarthy, Ronald Tubid and San Miguel’s 2019 first round pick to Kia Picanto, giving a boost to a Beerman squad that had 4 of its starters in this season's Mythical 5 team, plus June Mar Fajardo named MVP for a fourth straight season, and fell just one title short of winning a Grand Slam.

"I’m gonna bring my best, they’re pretty good already but I’m gonna do my best in rebounding like you guys saw me playing for the Gilas national team," said the 6-foot-7 Standhardinger after being picked. "I think if I give my all I can also help to make the team maybe a little bit better."

The NLEX Road Warriors selected Kiefer Ravena, the ultra-popular Ateneo Blue Eagles star, with the second overall pick while Blackwater picked Raymar Jose of the FEU Tamaraws third. Former De La Salle Green Archers Jason Perkins and Jeron Teng were picked fourth and fifth by the Phoenix Fuelmasters and Alaska Aces, respectively.

In other picks, Globalport selected Robert Herndon sixth, followed by Rain or Shine selecting Rey Nambatac seventh, Sidney Onwubere being picked eighth by Phoenix and Lervin Flores being picked ninth by the Star Hotshots.

TNT KaTropa owned the tenth and eleventh picks, selecting Mark Tallo and Jon Gabriel back-to-back. Barangay Ginebra, winner of the most recent championship in the Governors' Cup, picked Jett Manuel twelfth.

Second round: 1. John Grospe (NLEX), 2. Joseph Gabayni (Star), 3. Emil Palma (Blackwater), 4. Julian Sargent (Star), 5. Louie Vigil (San Miguel), 6. Davon Potts (Alaska), 7. Jomari Sollano (Rain or Shine), 8. Gwyne Capacio (Star), 9. Jayson Grimaldo, 10. Monbert Arong (TNT), 11. Wilson Baltazar (Phoenix), 12. Andreas Cahilig (Globalport). – Rappler.com