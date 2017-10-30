Christian Standhardinger and June Mar Fajardo will form a formidable frontcourt duo for the San Miguel Beermen

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen's twin towers of June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger will be a tall task for any team in the PBA to deal with, and the top pick of the 2017 PBA Draft is already raving about it.

Standhardinger, who was nabbed by the Beermen as this year’s No. 1 overall pick via a trade from Kia Picanto, was all smiles with the thought of joining San Miguel, a team that came just one championship short of winning a grand slam this past season.

"I’m officially part of the PBA and I’m very, very excited about that. I just kind of have to fight and I hope I can make this very strong team a little bit better and that’s my goal," said Standhardinger.

With their new acquisition, the Beermen will have one of the tallest frontcourt duos in the league, and a talented one at that.

Standhardinger is estimated to be 6-foot-8 tall while Fajardo, the reigning four-time PBA Most Valuable Player, stands at 6-foot-11.

"I’m very excited. June Mar’s a great talent, he can do so many things. I’m very excited how they match up against us, I really want to see that. I’m very excited of playing high-low with June Mar and it’s an honor. It’s a great thing that I can play with the four-time reigning MVP. That’s what I got.

"I’m looking forward to see what happens when they double him (June Mar) like they used to."

But San Miguel will have to wait an estimated 6 months before having their prized pick on board. Standhardinger is expected to play in the ASEAN Basketball League until March or April next year as part of the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions.

Despite Standhardinger’s absence, the Beermen are still touted to be the team to beat in the All-Filipino Cup, especially since 4 of their players in Fajardo, Chris Ross, Alex Cagbagnot and Arwind Santos were recently named to the league’s Mythical Five.

"I’m already looking forward to play in the PBA and hopefully win championships, that’s my main goal. My main goal now is to win the championship in the ABL and then win a championship with San Miguel." – Rappler.com