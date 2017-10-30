'Helter Skelter' retires from the PBA after 17 years

Published 1:10 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – One of Ginebra’s most decorated players is walking away from the PBA for good.

Jayjay Helterbrand has finally decided to retire following a fruitful 17-year career in the PBA, highlighted by a Most Valuable Player award and 6 PBA championships.

In an interview with CNN Sports Desk host Andrei Felix, “Helter Skelter” said that Ginebra’s Governors’ Cup title they won last Friday, October 27, “would be his last as a player.”

EXCLUSIVE: Barangay Ginebra fan favorite Jayjay Helterbrand announces retirement from PBA https://t.co/5bZmr1Judb #GinKingsOnSportsDesk pic.twitter.com/YtlEHAqR9j — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) October 30, 2017

Helterbrand added that he will still be around the game and is hoping to land an assistant coaching job “later on down the line.”

He was supposed to retire at the end of the 2015-2016 season but with Ginebra ending an 8-year title drought with the Governors’ Cup title last year, he decided to play another season.

The 41-year-old was a direct hire by Ginebra in 2000 and spent all of his playing career in the PBA with the franchise.

He is also a 7-time PBA All-Star, a 2-time All-Star Game MVP and a 2-time member of the Mythical First team. – Rappler.com