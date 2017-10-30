TNT claims they passed Standhardinger's papers as a representative of Gilas Pilipinas in a 'sincere gesture to assist' the Fil-German player

Published 2:47 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - During the high of rookie aspirants getting their names called in the 2017 PBA Draft, the TNT KaTropa released a statement blasting Commissioner Chito Narvasa.

In a press conference Friday, October 27, an hour before Game 7 of the Governors’ Cup finals, Narvasa explained why he approved the controversial Kia-SMB trade involving the Picanto’s top pick and the Beermen’s benchwarmers and future 2019 first round pick.

Narvasa said that other teams also sought to obtain Kia’s top pick and in the process mentioned TNT official Magnum Membrere submitting the papers on behalf of eventual No. 1 overall pick Christian Standhardinger.

The KaTropa did not take Narvasa’s statement in stride, saying Membrere passed Standhardinger’s papers as a representative of Gilas Pilipinas.

“It was a sincere gesture to assist Standhardinger with basic admin filing process because he flew back to Germany after the SEA games," the statement said via a report by ABS-CBN Sports.

In the press conference, Narvasa said he got to talk to Standhardinger on the phone regarding the draft and the Filipino-German sent his requirements through email. Narvasa said Membrere also passed Standhardinger’s requirements.

TNT called out Narvasa, saying the commissioner only divulged the information “to take the spotlight off him.”

"TNT management resents the statement of Commissioner Narvasa. Uncalled for. Just proves he is biased.”

In a statement to Rappler, Narvasa responds: “I respect TNT’s management to voice out their opinion. I did not mean any offense or disrespect when I explained to the press about what actually took place.” – Rappler.com