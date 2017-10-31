Jeron Teng will do his best to fulfill his childhood dream and follow his dad's footsteps

Published 1:48 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For probably the first time in his life, Jeron Teng might not be the superstar in his team but that does not bother him at all.

Ever since Teng rose to national consciousness following a 104-point outburst for the Xavier Stallions in high school, the second-generation baller has been undoubtedly the best player in all of the teams he played for.

During his 5-year stint with the De La Salle University, Teng was no question the face of the Green Archers from his rookie to graduating seasons as he delivered two UAAP titles back home to Taft while becoming part of the Mythical Five 4 times.

In the PBA D-League, the 6-foot-2 stalwart quickly turned heads, posting averages of 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for the AMA Online Education in the Aspirants’ Cup and 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists with Flying V in the Foundation Cup.

Teng has a ton of accolades that will speak of his excellence in the hardcourt but he said he is not afraid to start from scratch in the PBA after the Alaska Aces selected him as the 5th overall pick at the PBA Draft on Sunday, October 29.

"I have to start from zero. Siyempre mag-start ako sa pinakababa and I have to work for my minutes. If I have to, then I'll do it. I'll work hard even more. Gusto ko talaga i-prove sa sarili ko dito sa PBA and that's what I'll do. I'll put more work into it," said the 23-year-old.

(I have to start from zero. As a rookie, I will have to start from the bottom and I have to work for my minutes. If I have to, then I’ll do it. I’ll work hard even more. I want to prove myself here in the PBA and that is what I’ll do. I’ll put more work into it.)

Teng, the son of Alvin Teng who played 14 years in the league, was expected to go at either No. 3 or No. 4 in the draft but he said what matters is accomplishing his childhood dream and having the chance of following his father’s footsteps.

“It didn't matter to me kung anong pick ako and happy lang ako na natawag ‘yung name ko and happy ako na napunta ako sa team na maganda ‘yung reputation ng Alaska. Lahat nagsasabi sa akin na in Alaska, they treat all the players as family. I'm very happy na maging part ako ng family ng Alaska.”

(It didn’t matter to me whatever number I was picked. I’m just happy that my name was called and I'm happy I landed a team that has a good reputation. Everyone is telling me that in Alaska, they treat all the players as family and I’m very happy to be part of that family.)

The all-around scorer would be a welcome addition to the Alex Compton-mentored squad after the Aces finished their Governors’ Cup campaign last season as the second-worst team in points scored. – Rappler.com