Published 6:16 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Despite being just a rookie in the PBA, Kiefer Ravena will be looked at to provide leadership for the NLEX Road Warriors.

Ravena, who was selected by the Road Warriors as the second overall pick in the 2017 PBA Draft, knows there are a lot of guards in the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad to share his minutes with and said he just wants to provide the stability in closing out games.

“’Yung pagdating sa close games, nakita naman natin dati, they will always be neck and neck with other teams. Pero pag dating sa dulo, medyo bumibitaw lang. So hopefully, sana makatlong ako sa ganoong aspeto,” said the first son of former PBA player Bong Ravena.

(When it came to close games, they will always battle neck and neck with other teams but will falter down the stretch. Hopefully, I can help in that aspect.)

NLEX will be facing a logjam in the backcourt with guards Kevin Alas, Alex Mallari, Emman Monfort, Juami Tiongson, Cyrus Baguio, Carlo Lastimosa, Jonas Villanueva and Larry Fonacier in the fold but Ravena said he is not looking to get lots of minutes off the bat.

“Adjustment lang, hahanap tayo ng role na pwede natin makuha para makapaglaro. ‘Yun naman ang importante, hindi tayo pwedeng sumingit sa mga ganyan basta basta. Ang kailangan natin is to focus and improve and see whatever role is going to be tasked for me by coach Yeng.”

(It will be an adjustment. I will find a role to play. That is what is important, I can’t just come in and play big minutes. What I need to do is to focus and improve and see whatever role coach Yeng is going to give me.)

Even as a projected top pick, Ravena, who just turned 24 on October 27, admitted that getting his name called was a relief and it was the perfect birthday present.



“Everything else, I have no regrets and I cherish every moment and I’m going to enjoy this moment that I’m part ng liga ng bayan.”



In the Governors’ Cup last season, the Road Warriors were tied with Rain or Shine as the third-most potent team offensively and a guy like Ravena, who averaged a team-high 20.6 points with Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup recently, is expected to add more firepower. – Rappler.com