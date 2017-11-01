After watching title opportunities slip by in the UAAP, Vigil joins a PBA squad that is not accustomed to losing in the championship round

Published 3:22 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After losing two championship battles in college, PBA rookie Louie Vigil can win as many titles as he wants with the San Miguel Beermen.

Vigil, who was picked 17th overall by the Beermen in the 2017 PBA Draft last Sunday, October 19, admitted he was told by his agent that he will be selected as either a late first or early second rounder but would not trade anything now that he is part of a team that won two conference titles last season.

“For me, late ako napick pero blessing in disguise, buti this team chose me,” said the former UST Tigers stalwart.

(For me, I was picked late but this is a blessing in disguise. Fortunately, this team chose me.)

“Kung papapiliin ako ngayon, mas pipiliin ko ‘yung posisyon ko ngayon.”

(If I would choose between being picked early or being picked by the Beermen, I would choose my position now.)

During his career in the UAAP, Vigil and the Tigers suffered finals losses to Ateneo de Manila University in 2012 and Far Eastern University in 2015. In 2014, the 26-year-old, who was not included in the roster due to academic deficiencies, had to watch the Tigers absorb another finals defeat to the De La Salle University.

But with the Beermen, who were a championship short of the grand slam last season, that elusive title is now within Vigil’s reach.

“’Di pa tayo nakakatikim ng championship sa UAAP, that elusive title will always be my dream and ngayong Philippine Cup, if ever na maging part man ako ng team, maging part man ako ng rotation, I will do my best to help my team, I’ll do whatever it takes para makasama ako sa champion.”

(I never won a championship in the UAAP and that elusive title will always be my dream. In the upcoming Philippine Cup, if ever I will be a part of the team, if ever I get to be part of the rotation, I will do my best to help my team and I’ll do whatever it takes to be a champion.)

With Ronald Tubid, who served as Marcio Lassiter’s backup at the shooting guard position, being part of the Kia-SMB trade involving the Picanto’s top pick, Vigil’s chances of getting playing time has been made easier.

But knowing coach Leo Austria’s tendency to give the bulk of minutes to his starting 5, the former NCAA juniors’ MVP has to work his way up the rotation.

“I think I can help them to win more games and rest their starters well. ‘Yun ang pagtatrabahuhan ko ngayon, maging maganda ‘yung second unit ni coach Leo para mahaba ‘yung pahinga ng mga starters.”

(I think I can help them to win more games and rest their starters well. That is what I will work on, to make coach Leo’s second unit productive in order to give the starters rest.) – Rappler.com