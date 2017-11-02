Incoming PBA board chair says the league head of basketball operations Rickie Santos is appointed officer-in-charge

Published 2:24 PM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Seven members of the 12-man PBA board of governors agreed on a special board meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, that they “will no longer endorse or support” Chito Narvasa’s renewal of term as Commissioner at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.

Incoming board chairman Ramoncito Fernandez, the team governor of NLEX Road Warriors, said that the resolution included the appointment of PBA’s head of basketball operations Rickie Santos as officer in charge.

“It's simple loss of confidence, among other things including performance,” said Fernandez.

In the meeting, Fernandez was joined by fellow team governors Silliman Sy (Blackwater), Al Panlilio (Meralco), Mamerto Mondragon (Rain or Shine), Patrick Gregorio (TNT), Richard Bachmann (Alaska) and Raymund Zorilla (Phoenix).

Team governors from San Miguel, Star, Ginebra, Kia and Globalport were no-shows in the meeting but Fernandez said he called them up but no one was picking up.

“I have spoken to commissioner. I have talked to him after the board meeting informing him of the resolution. His only reply is he will explore his options,” Fernandez said.

In order for Narvasa to be expelled from his post or renewed, a two-thirds vote from the 12 governors, which is equivalent to 8 votes, are needed.

However, with 7 of the governors agreeing not to renew his term, Narvasa’s chances of leading the 43rd season of the PBA are slim.

“To clear the matter, we are not expelling Commissioner Narvasa. We know that it takes a two-thirds vote to expel him. We are just letting his term expire at the end of the 42nd season because it also takes two-thirds to vote and renew the term of the commissioner,” Fernadez said.

If Narvasa’s renewal or expulsion does not receive the required number of votes, the position of the commissioner will be vacant, Fernandez said, and a formal search will be conducted “to ensure the future of the PBA.”

But the endorsed person for the position of the commissioner also needs two-thirds vote for him to be appointed.

“What we have in mind in for the good of the league so we'd like to do it in a very professional way. And also for the future of the league, to make it a better league,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez added that the controversial Kia-SMB trade that involved the Picanto’s top pick this year and three of the Beermen’s role players and 2019 first round pick was neither the reason nor the last straw for their filing of the resolution and reiterated it is a “loss of confidence.”

The board of governors will hold their annual planning for the PBA’s 43rd season on Nov. 14 at the United States and Fernandez said he does not know if Narvasa will come with them.

“We don't know what he will do, it is to my personal view, it is best for him to recluse himself from the planning.” – Rappler.com