Published 9:19 PM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite a “loss of confidence” that led to a majority of the PBA board of governors agreeing not to renew his term, Commissioner Chito Narvasa said he will remain in his post unless the proper procedures are followed.

In the morning of Thursday, November 2, 7 of the 12-man board of governors filed a resolution in a special meeting that they “will no longer endorse or support” Narvasa’s renewal of term.

The 7 governors – Ramoncito Fernandez (NLEX), Silliman Sy (Blackwater), Al Panlilio (Meralco), Mamerto Mondragon (Rain or Shine), Patrick Gregorio (TNT), Richard Bachmann (Alaska), and Raymund Zorilla (Phoenix), also decided to appoint PBA head of basketball operations Rickie Santos as the officer-in-charge of the league.

But Narvasa, backed by the remaining 5 team governors from San Miguel, Ginebra, Star, Globalport and Kia who were absent in the special meeting, said that he was willing to step down if the board “comes up with the right decision.”

“It truly hurts because I served the PBA as well as I could. I’ve sacrificed for it. Sabi ko today, walang problema, (I said today, no problem) I’ll leave. But if it is for principle, then I must stay,” said the league’s 9th commissioner.

“That's what I'm fighting for and the 5 teams are fighting for. Just follow the procedures and stick to the rules. Let's be a league of rules and not of men.”

In order for Narvasa to be expelled or renewed from his post, a two-thirds vote or 8 votes are needed.

Narvasa said he was also wondering what he did for the majority of the board to lose confidence and trust in him. Despite speculations that the controversial Kia-SMB trade was the reason for the resolution, Fernandez, the incoming chairman of the board, reiterated it is “as simple as a loss of confidence.”

“These are all grown up people so I'm sure they'll be able to find a resolution among themselves. I’m just doing a job here. I know who my bosses are. If 8 of the 12 tell me to leave, then I will leave. Like a coach, if a team tells a coach, ‘We don't need your services,’ okay tayo. Talagang ganoon eh, (it's ok. That's the way it is.)” Narvasa added.

The PBA board will hold their annual planning for the upcoming season on Nov. 14 in the United States. – Rappler.com