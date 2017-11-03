The five teams which support the embattled PBA Commissioner – San Miguel, Ginebra, Star, Globalport and Kia – vows all their players are available for Philippine team duties

Published 4:14 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippine – The SMC-led alliance supporting PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa assured that all of their players will be made available for the Philippine team competing in the World Cup qualifiers despite a rift with the MVP-led majority pushing for a new personnel for the league’s top position.

San Miguel, Ginebra, Star, Globalport and Kia said in a statement that their players who will be called up for the national team, which is spearheaded by the MVP group, will not be prevented from joining.

“All five teams composed of San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, Star Hotshots, Globalport and Kia Picanto will also continue to make available its players to the Philippine team that is preparing for the Fiba-Asia World Cup qualifier and other league functions,” the statement read.

“We believe this should not be adversely affected by the board members’ differences in opinion.”

Last Thursday, Nov. 2, team governors from TNT, Meralco, NLEX, Phoenix, Blackwater, Alaska and Rain or Shine filed a resolution agreeing that they “will no longer endorse or support” Narvasa’s renewal of term as commissioner. On the same day, the SMC-led group issued a statement saying the majority’s decision was done “on a whim.”

Gilas will begin practices Friday, Nov. 3, as they prepare for an away game against Japan on Nov. 24. The national team will then head back home to face Chinese-Taipei on Nov. 27 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The statement from the “PBA five” also said that they are reaching out to the other members of the board to “resolve this impasse as a collegial body, not as individuals.”

“We trust we would be able to resolve issues concerning Commissioner Narvasa’s tenure and other matters regarding the PBA’s future direction in the upcoming Annual Planning set on Nov. 14, with fitting dignity and decorum.” – Rappler.com