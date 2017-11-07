Norby Rivera's basketball career in the NCAA, PBA and the Philippine team is in the history books

Published 6:39 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Formber PBA player Norberto "Norby" Rivera ended his battle with cancer and died at 65 years old on Monday, November 6.

Rivera started his basketball career in the NCAA with the San Sebastian Stags before he entered the PBA to join the San Miguel Beermen from 1975 to 1981.

The forward was also vital in the Coach Fely Fajardo-led RP Youth team roster that won the 1972 Asian Youth championship. He was with Ed Carvajal, Atoy Co, Philip Cezar, Joy Dionisio, Rey Franco, Miguel Bilbao, Fernandez, Rino Salazar, Jimmy Noblezada, Ompong Segura and Marcelino Diputado in the team.

Rivera held the Vice-Chairman position of the Manila Sports Council (MASCO) prior to his passing.

His remains lie in state at the Loyola Memorial Park Chapel in Marikina City. His inurnment will be held on Saturday, November 11. – Rappler.com