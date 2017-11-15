Kia board of governor Bobby Rosales confirmed Revilla's transfer to Phoenix

Published 1:20 PM, November 15, 2017

LA Revilla’s days with the Kia Picanto are over.

SPIN.ph’s Gerry Ramos reported that Kia board of governor Bobby Rosales confirmed Revilla’s trade to the Phoenix Fuel Masters for Jayson Grimaldo and a 2018 second round pick.

Revilla was undoubtedly the Picanto’s go-to-guy in his three-year stint with the squad but after posting a cryptic tweet following a controversial trade that saw Kia trade its first overall pick to San Miguel, his tenure has been shrouded with uncertainty.

Kia received Ronald Tubid, Jay-R Reyes, Rashawn McCarthy and a 2019 first round pick in exchange for the top pick which the Beermen used to draft Filipino-German standout Christian Standhardinger.

Revilla’s post was already deleted on his Twitter account, @wilLAREVILLAme.

The former De La Salle University stalwart was drafted by the Globalport Batang Pier in 2013 but did not make much noise there.

Revilla then tried out for the Picanto and was included in the roster for the 2014-2015 season. Since then, he has been the face of the embattled franchise which finished with a winless record in the 2017 Governors’ Cup. – Rappler.com