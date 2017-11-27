The new PBA 2018 season unfolds on December 17 with the return of the Magnolia brand name

Published 7:12 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia brand is back in the PBA.

Star Hotshots announced on Monday, November 27, that they will be entering the league’s 43rd season as the Magnolia Hotshots, breaking a 10-year hiatus since the dairy giant played as the Magnolia Beverage Masters in the 2007-2008 PBA season.

Magnolia will parade the same core of players who barged into the semifinals of all the three conferences of the past PBA season.

"It's a new challenge sa amin. Tinatanggap namin itong challenge na ito and we are working hard para mag-improve lalo. The team is intact. From last season, yung 14 players, nandoon pa rin yung core. So far so good,” said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero.

(It’s a new challenge for us. We accept this challenge and we are working hard to improve. The team is intact. Last season’s core of players will be back. So far so good.)

Marc Pingris, who played for the Beverage Masters, Peter June Simon, Marc Barroca and Paul Lee are expected to provide the veteran presence for Magnolia, which have promising additions in rookies Robbie Herndon and Gwynne Capacio.

The PBA’s new season will tip-off on Dec. 17 and Magnolia will figure in another Manila Clasico clash against Barangay Ginebra on Christmas Day. – Rappler.com