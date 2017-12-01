Outgoing PBA chair Mikee Romero assures the basketball fans that the PBA will open as scheduled despite the internal squabbling of team owners

Published 5:36 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the impasse that has threatened to delay the opening of PBA season 43 on December 17, the oldest professional league in Asia will start as scheduled.

At least that was what outgoing PBA chairman and Globalport Batangpier owner Mikee Romero assured players, coaches, fans and sports scribes during the PBA Press Corps Annual Awards Night at the Gloria Maris Restaurant in Cubao Thursday, November 30.

“As an outgoing chairman, ‘yan ang assurance na maibibigay namin inyo (that is the assurance that I can give you), that the PBA will be [opened] as scheduled and we will have business as usual,” said Romero.

Romero added that behind the scenes, the 12 teams are fixing the standoff, which started after 7 teams filed a resolution stating that they will not endorse the renewal of Chito Narvasa’s tenure as commissioner days after the controversial Kia-SMB trade.

In the same day, the rest of the 5 teams, composed of San Miguel, Ginebra, Globalport, Kia and Star, released a statement blasting the decision of their counterparts. They also backed Narvasa.

Rumors of a delayed season increased after some team governors were absent in the annual season planning in Los Angeles last month.

“Maaayos po natin ito. Like a normal family, may kaunting problema, like a normal human being, passionate manalo tong mga team na ito, pati ‘yung team ko, kaya umaabot sa ganito.”

(We will fix this. Like a normal family, there are some problems and like normal human beings, these people are very passionate in winning, including me. That is why it came to this.)

“I don’t want to elaborate anymore on what’s happening behind the scenes pero ang masasabi ko lang, December 17, napakalaking opening ang gagawin natin.”

(I don’t want to elaborate anymore on what’s happening behind the scenes but this I can tell, we will have a grand opening on December 17.) – Rappler.com





