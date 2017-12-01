He was offered to join the Ginebra coaching staff, but Helterbrand says he declined 'because I really want to spend more time with my family'

Published 7:45 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Jayjay Helterbrand has just retired from the game and he plans to stay that way, at least for now.

Helterbrand, who walked away from a storied 17-year PBA career days after Barangay Ginebra successfully defended their Governors’ Cup title last month, said he was offered to be part of the team’s coaching staff but rejected it for the meantime.

“Coach Tim and the head of the management offered me an assistant coaching spot in the team already but I kind of declined it for now because I really want to spend more time with my family,” said the 41-year-old during Ginebra’s thanksgiving party for fans at the Arena in San Juan Tuesday, December 1.

The 6-time PBA champion and 2009 MVP will be returning to the United States, where most of his family resides, but will not stay there permanently as he has businesses to take care of here in the Philippines. But like what fans are itching to ask, will he return to Ginebra as Tim Cone’s assistant?

“In the future? I don’t know when. If it’s still available. If they’re gonna allow me, but I definitely want to come back.”

During the event proper of the thanksgiving party, Helterbrand admitted he got a little teary eyed after a surprise video tribute for him was shown before thousands of Ginebra hopefuls.

“You get a little bit teary-eyed and kind of malungkot pero every player is gonna get through this in their career. I’m just happy that I am able to end my career with a chip and that alone makes it special,” said Helterbrand.

When he reunites with his family, Helterbrand expects his family to bug him about his decision to retire.

“I’m sure they’re still shocked about it. I know my mom is. My mom didn’t want to believe it. She thinks it’s a big joke.” – Rappler.com