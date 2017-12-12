Owen Graham will be seeing action with AMA next year in the PBA D-League

Published 7:08 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Far from their decision of selecting star Jeron Teng as their top pick last year, the AMA Online Education Titans took a different road this time as they nabbed the unheralded Owen Graham as the first overall pick in the 2017 PBA D-League Draft at the PBA Cafe in Pasig Tuesday, December 12.

Graham, a Filipino-Canadian wing, is expected to gel immediately with the Titans, especially since he played with them for almost a year, AMA head coach Mark Herrera said.

“Kabisado ko na ‘yung bata, alam ko na yung kakayahan niya and at the same time, kilala niya na yung mga kasama niya,” said Herrera.

(I already know what the boy can do and at the same time, he is familiar with his teammates.)

School-based teams Wangs/Letran (second pick), Batangas/EAC (3rd), CEU (4th), Zark’s Burger/Lyceum (5th), Gamboa Coffee/St. Clare (6th), JRU (7th), Che’lu Bar and Grill/San Sebastian (9th) and Go for Gold/Benilde (11th) selected Jerrick Balanza, Allan Richard Martin, Keanu Caballero, CJ Perez, Mohammed Pare, Leonardo Esguerra, RK Ilagan and Kendrix Belgica, respectively.

Marinerong Pilipino (8th) and Mila’s Lechon (10th), the only teams that will not banner collegiate squads, selected Kyle Toth and Jose Belosillo, respectively, while Perpetual and Akari/Adamson both passed for their first round picks.

University of the East’s 49-point man Alvin Pasaol, De La Salle University’s Abu Tratter, Ateneo de Manila University’s Vince Tolentino were all selected by Marinerong Pilipino in the second, 4th and 5th rounds, respectively.

Far Eastern University stalwarts Russel Escoto and Barkley Ebona landed with AMA while teammates Arvin Tolentino, who was expected to go high in the draft, and Hubert Cani were selected by Che’lu Bar and Grill/San Sebastian and Wangs/Letran in the seventh and 13th round, respectively.

The season, which will feature 13 teams vying for the title, starts on January 18 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. – Rappler.com