Published 8:52 PM, December 15, 2017

After a brief respite the Philippine Basketball Association is back for Season 43, which kicks off Sunday, December 17 at Smart Araneta Coliseum with the San Miguel Beermen taking on the Phoenix Fuel Masters. The first Manila Clasico match of the new season will take place Christmas Day at Philippine Arena as Barangay Ginebra San Miguel meets the newly-renamed Magnolia Hotshots.

Read through to find out when your favorite teams are playing and which matchups to look forward to in the season-opening conference.

– Rappler.com