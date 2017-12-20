Kiefer Ravena contributes 18 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds in his first game in the PBA

Published 7:00 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The NLEX Road Warriors came back from a double-digit deficit to take home a hard-fought 119-115 triumph over the Kia Picanto in their conference opener of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Arena in San Juan Wednesday, December 20.

Kia tied the game at 113-all in the 1:28 mark following Jay-R Reyes’ post conversion but Larry Fonacier completed a 4-point play off a Philip Paniamogan foul that put the Road Warriors up 117-113 with 1:06 to go.

Reyes scored again from down low to keep the Picanto within striking distance, 115-117. However, Paniamogan and Reyes’ back-to-back attempts from long range for a potential go-ahead basket missed as JR Quinahan put the game away for NLEX by securing his freebies.

Ravena knocks down the triple off a Fonacier feed for his first PBA bucket! #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/lcVHwpHqiY — PBA (@pbaconnect) December 20, 2017

Former Ateneo star Kiefer Ravena, playing in his first PBA game after being selected second overall in the rookie draft, showed maturity beyond his years as he tallied team-highs of 18 points and 12 assists to go with 7 rebounds and two steals for the Road Warriors. – Rappler.com