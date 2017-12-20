IN PHOTOS: Kiefer Ravena debuts in the PBA with NLEX
MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena couldn't have scripted his PBA debut any better than it turned out.
The former Ateneo Blue Eagles star registered a double-double of 18 points and 12 assists in his first game as an NLEX Road Warrior on Wednesday, December 20 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.
"The Phenom", a two-time UAAP Most Valuable player, delivered what was expected of him in NLEX in their 119-115 victory over Kia Picanto as the second overall pick in this year's rookie draft. Take a look at a few shots of him in his first game on the PBA hardwood.
– Rappler.com