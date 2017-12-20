Kiefer Ravena lives up to his 'Phenom' nickname in his PBA debut, bringing a dose of excitement to the NLEX franchise

Published 9:22 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena couldn't have scripted his PBA debut any better than it turned out.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagles star registered a double-double of 18 points and 12 assists in his first game as an NLEX Road Warrior on Wednesday, December 20 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

"The Phenom", a two-time UAAP Most Valuable player, delivered what was expected of him in NLEX in their 119-115 victory over Kia Picanto as the second overall pick in this year's rookie draft. Take a look at a few shots of him in his first game on the PBA hardwood.

