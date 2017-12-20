The Magnolia Hotshots' Paul Lee tallies 30 points, with 10 in the 3rd quarter alone

Published 10:06 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Lee scorched hot for 30 points to provide the much-needed firepower for the injury-plagued Magnolia Hotshots in their 108-95 drubbing of the Alaska Aces in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Arena in San Juan on Wednesday, December 20.

Lee scored 10 in the 3rd quarter alone where the Hotshots led by as much as 16 points, 87-76.

The Aces worked their way to close the gap late to single digits in the 4th period following Simon Enciso's layup, 94-103.

But Calvin Abueva missed 3 of his last 4 free throws, which could have put Alaska within 5, as Robbie Herndon banked a shot in with 1:05 left in the game that put the game beyond the Hotshots' reach. – Rappler.com