The Bolts survive Blackwater's 22-6 spurt in the fourth quarter

Published 6:58 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A clutch KG Canaleta triple saved Meralco from squandering a 19-point lead as the Bolts survived a late comeback scare from the Blackwater Elite,103-98, in their first game of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City Friday, December 22.

Leading 92-73 earlier in the fourth period following back-to-back triples from Baser Amer and Canaleta, it looked the Bolts were in for an easy victory. That was before the Elite unleashed a 22-6 spurt, with 10 points coming from rookie Raymar Jose, to close the gap and make things interesting, 95-98.

Fortunately for the Bolts, Canaleta, who played for Blackwater last season, buried a triple with 11.3 seconds remaining that gave Meralco a comfortable 101-95 lead.

Allein Maliksi answered with his own trey with two seconds to go to keep Blackwater alive but the Elite ran out of time as Canaleta secured his free throws.

"I thought we did a good job of recovering from a slow start today, especially in the first half. I thought Blackwater played very well, put a lot of pressure on us and forced us into a lot of turnovers," said Meralco head coach Norman Black.

"It's a good start for us, considering it's the All-Filipino, it's nice to get off to a good start."

Canaleta paced the Bolts with 25 points off 5 triples to go with 9 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while Baser Amer poured in 17 points, 12 assists and 5 boards. Jared Dillinger made his presence felt with 15 markers and 11 rebounds.

Blackwater held a 54-50 lead early in the third quarter before the Bolts unleashed a 19-0 spurt, highlighted by 3 straight triples from Baser Amer, KG Canaleta and Jared Dillinger, to hold a comfortable 15-point advantage, 69-54.

Jose had a strong PBA debut despite the loss with 16 markers, 6 boards and two assists while Maliksi also had 16 points and 6 caroms. Roi Sumang added 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals in the loss.

Scores:

Meralco (103): Canaleta 25, Amer 17, Dillinger 15, Newsome 12, Lanete 8, Tolomia 6, Ballesteros 6, Baracael 5, Faundo 4, Hugnatan 3, Caram 0, Salva 0,

Blackwater (98): Maliksi 16, Jose 16, Sumang 15, Belo 13, Erram 11, Cortez 8, Digregorio 6, Javier 6, Sena 4, Pinto 3, Banal 0, Cruz 0, Marcelo 0

Quarter scores: 23-27, 44-44, 77-66, 103-98

.– Rappler.com