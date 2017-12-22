The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters open their 2018 PBA Philippine Cup with a victory

Published 10:11 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters had just enough gas left in the tank as they eked out an 82-79 win over the TNT KaTropa to open their 2018 PBA Philippine Cup campaign at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Friday, December 22.

Rain or Shine held a 6-point lead with 35 seconds to go following Maverick Ahanmisi's free throws, 82-76, before Kelly Williams buried a rare triple with 24.1 ticks to go to keep the KaTropa within striking distance, 79-82.

The game looked like it was for TNT to win after Ryan Reyes stole the ball from Raymond Almazan with 19 seconds to go, giving the last possession to the KaTropa for a potential game-tying bucket.

But Almazan made up for his late-game blunder by forcing Jayson Castro to pass his supposed 3-point attempt to Williams, who then airballed his last second shot from deep.

Beau Belga paced the Elasto Painters with 14 points and 5 boards while Almazan had 11 markers, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Chris Tiu added 12 points.

"Ang dami pa ring lapses but the team will get better," said Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia of his wards, who allowed TNT to have 32 offensive boards which it used to score 25 second chance points.

Trailing by 7 points midway the fourth period, 59-66, the KaTropa took the lead of a 9-0 spurt sparked by an Anthony Semerad trey. But it was not long until the Elastopainters regained the upper hand behind a 10-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Belga and Ed Daquioag, 76-68.

Castro was impressive for TNT as he flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds while Roger Pogoy had a double-double of 16 markers and 10 boards.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (82): Belga 14, Tiu 12, Norwood 11, Almazan 11, Ahanmisi 9, Daquioag 8, Borboran 5, Nambatac 5, Trollano 4, Ponferada 3, Maiquez 0, Yap 0

TNT (79): Castro 18, Pogoy 16, Semerad 13, Williams 11, Rosario 8, Reyes 7, Torres 4, Tautuaa 2, Carey 0, Nuyles 0, Tallo 0

Quarter scores: 20-20, 43-37, 62-51, 82-79

– Rappler.com