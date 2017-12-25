Follow along as NLEX faces GlobalPort at 3 pm and Ginebra battles Magnolia at 5:15 pm

Published 8:03 AM, December 25, 2017

Like caroling and buko pandan, the Manila Clasico is a Christmas tradition in the Philippines, and that tradition continues today with Barangay Ginebra meeting the Magnolia Hotshots at Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Follow along with Rappler Sports as LA Tenorio, Joe Devance and the rest of the Gin Kings face Paul Lee and the Hotshots beginning at 5:15 pm.

Before that, Kiefer Ravena and the NLEX Road Warriors will battle the GlobalPort Batang Pier beginning at 3 pm.

