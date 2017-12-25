Caguioa pays tribute to his now-retired 'Fast and the Furious' running mate Helterbrand

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Caguioa paid tribute to his other half of "The Fast and the Furious" tandem, Jayjay Helterbrand, by sporting his jersey number during the PBA Christmas Clasico of Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia Hotshots on Monday, December 25 at the Philippine Arena.

Caguioa posted a photo of his jersey printed with a number 13 on Instagram minutes before the game tipped off. This was the first time Caguioa would compete in the Christmas Clasico without Helterbrand after the co-Ginebra lifer decided to hang up his basketball shoes. (READ: Ginebra lifer Jayjay Helterbrand calls it quits after 17 years)

"Im gonna be wearing this for one conference a tribute to @jayhelterbrand Merry Xmas to everyone," read the photo caption of Caguioa.

Caguioa and Helterbrand were known as the "Bandana Brothers" at the start of their PBA careers before becoming one of the longest partnerships in the league. – Rappler.com