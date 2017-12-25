Valdez is in attendance as Ravena drops 20 points in a win over GlobalPort

BOCAUE, Philippines - Alyssa Valdez only had one fully day to spend back here in the Philippines, and as fate would have it, that day came during beau Kiefer Ravena’s Christmas Day game in the PBA.

Valdez, who serves as an import for Attackline in the Chinese-Taipei Volleyball League, arrived only yesterday, December 24, from Taiwan and will leave immediately tomorrow, December 26, to play in her team’s remaining games.

With the short time she spent here, Valdez made sure she was there to support Ravena in his second PBA outing. And the NLEX rookie did not disappoint as he registered a team-high 20 points on top of 5 assists, 4 steals and two boards off the bench to lead the Road Warriors to a 115-104 win over Globalport.

“We’re all proud of Kiefer naman talaga and he’s really working hard para maging consistent and mamaintain niya talaga ‘yung pinapakita niya sa PBA so ‘yun, very focused naman talaga si Kief sa gusto niya and we’re just going to be here to support him sa dream niya na ito,” said Valdez, who waited with the rest of the Ravena family for Kiefer in the corridors of the locker room.

(We’re all proud of Kiefer and he’s really working hard to be consistent so that he can maintain what he shows here in the PBA. He is very focused in what he wants and we’re going to support him in this dream of his.)

Ravena has been magnificent since he stepped foot in the league when he led NLEX to a 119-115 triumph over the Kia Picanto on December 20 with an impressive statline of 18 points, 12 assists, 7 boards and two steals.

Although Valdez was not there to watch it live, she said she felt thrilled for Ravena’s long-awaited PBA debut.

“More of naexcite din talaga ako (kaysa kinabahan) kasi alam ko matagal niya na ring hinihintay ang makapaglaro sa PBA and makapaglaro professionally kaso hindi ko rin mapanood kasi I was in Taiwan but he really did well,” said the volleyball superstar.

(I’m more of excited than nervous because I know how long he had waited to play in the PBA and to play professionally. I did not watch it since I was in Taiwan but he really did well.)

Now busy with both of their teams, Valdez wants them to focus on their careers.

“While Kiefer is really doing a good job sa career, sana ako marami pa rin akong matutunan sa mga countries pa na mapupuntahan ko hopefully. We’re just really happy for each other and sana magtuloy tuloy lang yung mga blessings also. Definitely, hindi mawawala ‘yung mga challenges pero sana maovercome namin together also.”

(While Kiefer is really doing a good job in his career, I hope I can learn many things in the countries that I will go to hopefully. We’re just really happy for each other and I hope the blessings continue for us. Definitely, challenges will always be there but I hope we can overcome them together.) – Rappler.com