San Miguel nearly blows a 22-point lead but hold on to win a close one in Antipolo City

Published 9:42 PM, December 27, 2017

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) - The San Miguel Beermen survived a furious third-quarter rally from the Meralco Bolts to avoid squandering a 22-point lead en route to a slim 103-97 win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here Wednesday, December 27.

San Miguel ended the first half with a comfortable 18-point advantage, 59-41, before the Bolts unleashed a 19-5 run, with 8 points coming from Mike Tolomia, to close the gap to 4 points, 60-64, early in the third quarter.

Alex Cabagnot then scored 6 straight markers to douse the Meralco onslaught but Meralco answered with an 11-2 blitz, highlighted by 3 straight triples from Tolomia, Garvo Lanete and Reynel Hugnatan, to cut its deficit to just one point, 71-72.

However, back-to-back treys from Von Pessumal and Chris Ross kept the Beermen afloat as June Mar Fajardo did the heavy lifting when it mattered most, scoring half of his 26 points in the final period. Fajardo also had 9 rebounds.

Meralco threatened another comeback late in the fourth period after a Tolomia triple cut San Miguel's lead to 5 points with 39 seconds remaining, 97-102, but to no avail as the Beermen milked the clock.

Aside from Fajardo, Alex Cabagnot also starred for the Beermen with a game-high 29 points on top of 7 boards and 4 assists. Marcio Lassiter had 18 points to go with 5 boards and 3 assists while Chris Ross made his presence felt with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

"Well I’m so thankful we ended the year with a bang with this win. I think this will motivate us to play better the next time," said San Miguel head coach Leo Austria. "The players really wanted to win and I’m really proud of them. Like what I say, if it is 20 or 1 point, I’m still very proud of them because a win is a win."

San Miguel stayed spotless in two games while the Bolts have a 1-1 win-loss card.

Tolomia paced Meralco with 21 markers, all coming in the second half, 6 assists and 4 rebounds while KG Canaleta added 17 points and 9 boards. Reynel Hugnatan had 16 in the losing cause.

Scores:

San Miguel (103): Cabagnot 29, Fajardo 26, Lassiter 18, Pessumal 11, Ross 9, Santos 8, Mamaril 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Lanete 0

Meralco (97): Tolomia 21, Canaleta 17, Hugnatan 16, Newsome 13, Lanete 10, Bono 8, Amer 7, Ballesteros 2, Baracael 2, Caram 1, Faundo 0, Salva 0, Sedurifa 0

Quarter scores: 30-18, 59-41, 81-73, 103-97. – Rappler.com