Kia has not won a game since May 21

Published 10:07 PM, December 27, 2017

ANTIPOLO, Philippines - Kia Picanto management had promised an “unconventional” approach entering the PBA’s 43rd season but after going winless in their first two games, head coach Chris Gavina is convinced “everything’s been conventional so far.”

Gavina sounded proud of the Picanto despite a nip-and-tuck 115-119 season-opening loss to NLEX last December 20 but it took only exactly a week for him to change his tone as Kia absorbed a 23-point drubbing from Phoenix Wednesday, December 27.

“Ugly - really one word to really describe it all today. A lot of me-ball again came back that haunted us all last conference last season. Our guys are trying to feel as if statistics are more than team effort to win this game. Considering how we came out last week, today was disappointment,” Gavina said.

Kia, which last won a game May 21 again Phoenix, looked hapless against the inspired Fuel Masters side, who ended a 10-game losing skid of their own. Kia had more turnovers (27) than assists (18) and was dominated in the rebounding department by 14.

The Picanto had a chance to make things different after having the rights for the 2017 draft’s top pick in a pool bannered by Filipino-German wonder Christian Standhardinger and Kiefer Ravena, players touted to turn franchises around.

Instead, Kia traded the pick to San Miguel, reasoning that it has an “unconventional” philosophy that prefers “hungry” bench players over stars.

“A lot of things has been said on the media about showing the mistake on that trade and guys are trying, they’re taking it with a challenge but they’re taking it in the wrong way where you cannot have one person deliver us a win, it’s going to be a team effort. And they know that, we know that. It showed today our level of selfishness in the court,” added Gavina.

Gavina and his wards will have ample rest before they face the Magnolia Hotshots on January 7 and the Filipino-American tactician just wants them to move forward.

“We’ve got 9 days to get ready for Magnolia and it’s a transition for us right now to try and really just find some level of continuity. Let’s say everything’s been conventional so far.” – Rappler.com