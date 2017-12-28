Justin Chua isn't used to long-term stints in the PBA, but he's hoping to set some roots with the Phoenix Fuel Masters

December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Justin Chua is heading into his fifth year in the PBA but has yet to find a long-term home. He's played for so many squads since entering the league that it's understandable that he's lost count already.

“Bilang ko 5 yata kasi I didn’t count Purefoods kasi hindi naman ako nagpractice doon. So siguro fifth team na (ang Phoenix),” said the former Ateneo de Manila University slotman.

(I counted that I have played for 5 teams since I didn’t count Purefoods because I did not practice there. Probably, this is my fifth team already.)

Actually, Chua is already with his sixth PBA team. After spending his rookie year for Globalport, the 6-foot-6 bigman has suited up for San Miguel, Barako, Meralco, TNT and now, he is with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

With a new lease on his PBA career, Chua has not disappointed, showing flashes of why he was picked 10th overall in 2013.

Chua held his own against reigning 3-time Philippine Cup champions San Miguel in a tight 96-104 loss on December 17, registering 11 points, 6 rebounds and two assists. He then helped Phoenix hand Kia a 125-102 defeat on December 27 with 15 points and 4 rebounds in only 11 and a half minutes of play.

“Unang una nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Louie (Alas) dahil binibigyan niya ako ng chance tapos every time na he gets a chance, he tells me na be ready ka lang lagi. He gives me freedom sa kung ano ‘yung gusto ko gawin basta defense lang talaga. ‘Yun talaga yung main thing doon, binibigyan niya ako ng chance maglaro,” said Chua.

(First of all, I want to thank coach Louie Alas since he is giving me a chance to play and every time he gets a chance, he tells me to just be ready. He gives me the freedom to do what I want as long as play defense as well. That is the main thing there, he gives me a chance to play.)

Chua was hoping to stay with Meralco for the long-term, after all, he had been with the Bolts for 2 years. However, he was part of the 3-team trade later last year that sent him to TNT and Ranidel de Ocampo to Meralco.

The 28-year-old did not see significant minutes for the KaTropa during their Governors’ Cup campaign and in the offseason, he was traded to Phoenix for rookies Sidney Onwubere and Jon Gabriel.

“Well, unang una nagulat ako kasi parang nangyari yata Talk ‘N Text muna ako tapos parang sabi ko, ‘Ang bilis naman, lipat na naman ako.’ Well, apparently, I was part of the plan naman talaga, dito naman pala ako mapupunta talaga so I feel like it’s a blessing in disguise.”

(At first, I was shocked since I was new with Talk ‘N Text and I was thinking, ‘It is so fast, I will transfer to another team again.’ Well, apparently, I was part of the plan and that this is where I will really land so I feel like it’s a blessing in disguise.)

Now, Chua is looking forward to make Phoenix his new home.

“Hopefully oo (sana ito na ang maging home ko). Naguusap kami lagi ng girlfriend ko na parang akala ko Meralco na rin e kasi naka two years ako doon, that’s the longest I’ve been with one team. So hopefully this one, ito na talaga.”

(Hopefully Phoenix gets to be my home. I am always talking to my girlfriend and I told her that I thought I will be with Meralco for long-term since I have been there for two years, that’s the longest I’ve been with one team. Hopefully, Phoenix is the one.) – Rappler.com