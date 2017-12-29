TNT gets some much needed momentum heading into their match with San Miguel

Published 11:14 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The TNT KaTropa vented their frustrations from their previous loss with a 106-98 triumph over the Alaska Aces for their first win in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay Friday, December 29.

TNT looked comfortable ahead as it led by 10 points with just 47.6 seconds left following a Jayson Castro jumper before a Jeron Teng triple pulled Alaska within 7, 95-102.

Teng buried another triple with 13.1 seconds left to cut the KaTropa lead to 6, 98-104, but the Aces did not have enough time for the comeback.

Jayson Castro scattered for 20 points, 6 boards, 5 assists and 3 steals while Troy Rosario added 19 markers on 5 triples and 8 boards.

Mo Tautuaa made his presence felt for the KaTropa, who improved to 1-1, with 18 points and 8 boards.

"It’s always hard to get the first win especially our next game is San Miguel. Nice to get the win before the year ends, at least we can get some sort of momentum," said TNT head coach Nash Racela.

The Aces were ahead by a hairline at the end of the first quarter, 30-29, before Rosario went on a scoring barrage from deep, burying 4 triples to help the KaTropa outscore Alaska in the second period, 29-19, for a 58-49 halftime lead.

Jeron Teng continues to impress for the Aces with 28 points, 10 boards, 5 assists, 4 steals with no turnovers in 30 minutes of play. JVee Casio and Calvin Abueva added 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Aces, who are winless in two games.

Scores:

TNT (106): Castro 20, Rosario 19, Castro 18, Garcia 11, Williams 9, Pogoy 9, Reyes 6, Torres 6, Onwubere 4, Tallo 2, Arong 2, Carey 0

Alaska (98): Teng 28, Casio 17, Abueva 16, Magat 9, Thoss 6, Galliguez 5, Pascual 5, Banchero 4, Cruz 4, Manuel 2, Racal 2, Exciminiano 0

Quarter scores: 29-30, 56-49, 81-72, 106-98. – Rappler.com