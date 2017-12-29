'Our defense was also quite spotty today. We gave up a lot of open shots,' says Chris Tiu

Published 11:22 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Chris Tiu did not mince words after the Rain or Shine Elastopainters absorbed its first loss to the Blackwater Elite, 87-92, calling it a “disaster” of a game.

Although the Elite had to endure a tough bout until the final buzzer to win their first against the E-Painters since joining the PBA in 2014, Tiu noted that Rain or Shine allowed Blackwater to build confidence earlier in game.

“Our defense was also quite spotty today. We gave up a lot of open shots. Their baskets were unchallenged and especially with a team that’s feeling confident, especially in the first half they were shooting well already, I thought we could have done a better job defensively,” said the 5-year PBA veteran after their loss on Friday, December 29.

“I guess that’s that, a poor defensive game coupled with a bad offensive game also. Disaster.”

Tiu also lamented their lack of offensive production, as proven by his 14 points, which is relatively low for a team-high in scoring compared to Mac Belo’ 25 and Mike DiGregorio’s 22 points for Blackwater.

“14 points is already the team-high. It’s a team-high diba and that goes to show that we need a lot of help offensively. We scored 80 something points lang e, we’re a team that’s high-scoring, we’re normally a high-scoring team,” said Tiu.

Facing an offensive powerhouse in the Globalport Batang Pier next on Jan. 12, Tiu looks forward to help Rain or Shine, which has a 1-1 record, get back on the winning track.

“Today was a rough day in the office and we just have to go back in the drawing board and try to do better next game.” – Rappler.com