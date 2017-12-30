Jeron Teng scores 28 points with 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in his second PBA game

Published 3:23 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - There are two kinds of stars. There are stars who are humble enough to take notes from coaches and there are stars who are not. Jeron Teng is part of the former, Alaska Aces head coach Alex Compton said.

Teng, who played just his second PBA game, showcased veteran chops by pouring in 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals with no turnovers in more than 30 minutes of play.

Although Teng’s big game came at the end of Alaska’s 98-106 loss to the TNT KaTropa Friday, December 29, Compton was still pleased with his prized rookie, especially since it was Teng who almost willed the Aces to a comeback win with two triples in the final minute.

“One of, I think all of us coaches, one of our pet peeves are when young players think that they’re king of the world because they had a decent college career and they think that they’re all this and all that,” said Compton.

“And you know, Jeron actually had an awesome college career, he’d had an awesome high school career and he’s humble and coachable.”

But the former De La Salle University star did not offer many thoughts of his impressive statline since the Aces have remained winless in two games.

“No matter how good your game is if you don’t get the win it’s nothing. But we’re staying positive. I think we showed some good stuff in this game and from there we’ll work our way for next year,” said Teng.

Compton, however, warned people that Teng will not always put gaudy numbers on a regular basis but noted that the 23-year-old has the mentality to be a great player.

“He’s a human so he’s going to have some bad games, don’t put pressure on him to be Michael Jordan just yet but he’s been great and I think anytime you have a sincere hunger and a sincere humility, you’re going to get better and I think he has that,” said 43-year-old tactician.

“He’s hungry and he’s humble and that makes him coachable and teachable. We got a gem." – Rappler.com