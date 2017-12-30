'When one door closes, another door opens,' Gavina tweets

Published 4:13 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - As if things couldn’t go any worse for the Kia Picanto, Chris Gavina had just resigned as the team’s head coach.

Kia general manager Joe Lipa confirmed the news in a report on Spin that Gavina stepped down from his post Saturday, December 30, two games after he was named the squad’s official head coach.

Gavina reacted on his Twitter account, saying "When one door closes, another door opens."

When one door closes, another door opens — Christian Gavina (@COACHRISG30) December 30, 2017

The Picanto, which traded their 2017 top pick to San Miguel in a draft class bannered by franchise-defining players Christian Standhardinger, Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng, still could not find its niche in the PBA as they absorbed their 14th straight loss, the latest coming from 23-point shellacking against Phoenix.

During the 2017 Governors’ Cup, Kia went winless in 11 games.

Despite the piling losses, it was under Gavina, who then acted as deputy coach in lieu of head coach Manny Pacquiao, that Kia had its most successful campaign, barging in the playoffs of the 2016 Governors’ Cup before losing to Meralco.

Ricky Dandan will act as the Picanto's head tactician in the following games. – Rappler.com