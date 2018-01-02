The Kraken's advice is to leave hatred behind in 2017

Published 5:12 PM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo has been one of the most successful sports figures in the country so it is safe to take an advice or two from him.

And that advice? To leave hatred all behind in 2017.

2017 had been plagued by hate that even the sports community was not spared. So if Fajardo has one wish for people as the new year begins, it is instead to spread love.

“Dapat sa ating lahat, tanggaling na natin ‘yung hatred sa puso natin. Dapat palitan na natin ng pagmamahalan and kindness,” said Fajardo.

(For everyone, we should not keep hatred in our hearts. We should replace hatred with love and kindness.)

That is probably the reason why Fajardo is always locked in during games, having won 4 consecutive Most Valuable Player awards and 5 PBA championships. And at the beginning of the new PBA season, “The Kraken” willed the San Miguel Beermen to winning their first 2 games.

“Wala tayong makukuhang maganda sa hatred, hindi nagdudulot ng maganda sa buhay natin yun. Hopefully, sa bagong taon, tanggalin na natin ‘yun. Mas okay kung nagmamahalan tayo.”

(We will not get anything good from hatred and it will not make our lives better. Hopefully this new year, we get rid of that. It is better if we just love each other.) – Rappler.com

Fajardo and his Beermen will try to keep their winning ways as they face the TNT KaTropa on January 13 in Iloilo.