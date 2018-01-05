The NLEX rookie lets it go with his cosplay as the ice-cold queen

Published 6:56 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - NLEX Road Warriors rookie Kiefer Ravena may be playing like a seasoned veteran, but still, he’s still just a rookie.

As such, the real vets of NLEX took the chance to subject the 24-year old to an old-fashioned rookie initiation. The task: cosplay as the Disney princess Elsa from the billion-dollar hit movie Frozen.

Like the Queen of Arendelle, Ravena was all cool with the initiation, even posing for a photo with NLEX general manager Raymond Celis.

Rookie duty A post shared by Alex Mallari (@alex_mallari) on Jan 3, 2018 at 4:51am PST

Third-year point guard Kevin Alas even put Ravena’s act as his Instagram story. Instead of magic ice pouring out of his hands, however, the former Ateneo superstar resorted to tossing baby powder while dancing to Idina Menzel’s hit “Let It Go.”

He may have acted as an ice-cold queen, but Ravena is nothing short of red-hot royalty on the hardwood, averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in two games so far.

More heated performances are to be expected out of him soon. The cold never bothered him anyway. – Rappler.com