Ginebra overcomes a 9-point deficit at the end of the third to move to 2-0 in the All-Filipino Cup

Published 8:47 PM, January 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) - Barangay Ginebra San Miguel used a strong fourth-quarter showing to turn back the GlobalPort Batang Pier, 104-97, to stay undefeated in two games in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday, January 7.

Ginebra trailed by as much as 9 points at the end of the third period, 68-77, before regaining its footing in the middle of the final frame to cut its deficit to two points, 89-91, thanks to back-to-back LA Tenorio triples.

The Gin Kings surge continued as they went on a 9-2 blitz, highlighted by Japeth Aguilar's alley-oop dunk and 3-point play, to complete the comeback, 98-96.

Despite the win, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone was not pleased with how his wards performed.

"I'm not happy. I'm okay with the win, but I'm not happy about the way we played. We need to be better if we're going to make some noise in the All-Filipino," said Cone.

The twin tower combination of Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter proved the difference for Ginebra as Aguilar racked up 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 blocks and 4 assists while Slaughter poured in 18 points, 9 boards and 5 blocks.

LA Tenorio was his usual self as he produced 17 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals against 5 turnovers while Scottie Thompson flirted with a triple-double with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

Sean Anthony starred Globalport with a game-high 29 points to go with 9 rebounds but his effort went for naught as the Batang Pier absorbed their second loss in as many outings. Stanley Pringle added 23 markers and 10 caroms in the defeat.

Scores:

Ginebra (104): Aguilar 21, Slaughter 18, Tenorio 17, Mariano 11, Cruz 10, Thompson 9, Ferrer 8, Caguioa 7, Taha 3

Globalport (97): Anthony 29, Pringle 23, Sargent 12, Nabong 12, Grey 9, Guinto 7, Arana 5, Taha 0, Elorde 0, Flores 0, Gabayni 0

Quarter scores: 19-23, 46-48, 68-77, 104-97. – Rappler.com